By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An officer and his K9 from the Ohio Township Police Department are being hailed as heroes after helping to rescue a missing man who had fallen down a hillside.
On Saturday, police officers were notified of an abandoned vehicle located along Mt. Nebo Road that belonged to a man who was missing from a neighboring community.
After searching the vehicle, there were no signs of the man.
Officer Eric Wallace and his K9 Larry started working to track the missing man and led rescuers down a wooded hillside.
K9 Larry soon found the missing man. He had fallen down a hillside and spent the night outside in the rain.
Firefighters and paramedics were able to get the man to safety, where he was alert and conscious.