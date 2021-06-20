By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's going to be another day with on and off rain and the chance for storms.
Today should not have as many as Saturday.
Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the mid-80’s.
There is still a chance for some of the storms today could be severe with gusty wind and hail being the main threat.
On Monday, a front will move through and bring widespread rain and storms in the afternoon.
Once the front passes on Tuesday, we cool down significantly into the upper-60’s.
We dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay mainly dry until late Friday.
Temperatures warm up through the rest of the week back to the 80's.
