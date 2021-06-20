CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
Filed Under:Bryan Shaw, KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another day with on and off rain and the chance for storms.

READ MORE: Night Market Returns To Market Square

Today should not have as many as Saturday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the mid-80’s.

There is still a chance for some of the storms today could be severe with gusty wind and hail being the main threat.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

On Monday, a front will move through and bring widespread rain and storms in the afternoon.

Once the front passes on Tuesday, we cool down significantly into the upper-60’s.

We dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay mainly dry until late Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures warm up through the rest of the week back to the 80’s.

MORE NEWS: Green Skies Spotted As Severe Weather Moves Through Ohio On Friday

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.