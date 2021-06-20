CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CITY OF DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Several people were injured in a two-car crash in Duquesne Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department)

Police tell KDKA seven people in total were injured: five adults and two children.

No one was life-flighted from the scene, and none of the injuries are fatal.

There is no word on which driver caused the crash.