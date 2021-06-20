By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CITY OF DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Several people were injured in a two-car crash in Duquesne Sunday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.
Police tell KDKA seven people in total were injured: five adults and two children.
No one was life-flighted from the scene, and none of the injuries are fatal.
There is no word on which driver caused the crash.