PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers who use Route 28 will want to be aware of a traffic alert going into effect tomorrow morning.

The newest phase of the Route 28 project could lead to some delays and detours for the rest of the summer.

The closure will be on the Northbound side of the road, from the Exit 6 ramp from Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge.

And this is no small project. The ramp will be closed for about 3 months when crews start working early Monday morning.

Crews will be working on concrete and steel repairs, drainage improvements, and painting, along with a few other things.

PennDOT says this project will help with traffic flow and other safety issues.

The following detour routes have been provided by PennDOT:

Posted Detour

• From northbound Route 28, take the RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) off-ramp

• Continue straight at the stop sign

• Bear right onto North Main Street (Route 1001)

• North Main Street becomes Main Street

• Main Street becomes Freeport Road

• Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

• End detour

Alternate Detour

• From northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

• Take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8) off-ramp

• Bear left toward Fox Chapel Road

• At the stop sign, turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

• Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

• From southbound Route 28 take the left-hand off-ramp to South 8/Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

• End detour