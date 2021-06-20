By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — It is just over 6 months away from Christmas, and one local store is helping everyone celebrate a little early.
The Mount Washington Shop 'N Save decided they were going to celebrate Christmas in June.
The store’s owners say they just wanted to give people a chance to get out of the house.
"It feels really good," said owner Jim Kaczorowski. "Everyone's just aching to get out there right now. We've all been penned up for so long now, so I think now we're doing pretty well. Everyone in our store has basically gotten their shots, and so everyone's ready to go."
And it wouldn’t be Christmas without one very special guest — so of course Santa made a special trip to be there.