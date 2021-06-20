By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zach Trotman spent the past several years in the Penguins organization, and now, he's deciding to hang up his skates.
Trotman announced on social media on Saturday that he was stepping away from hockey due to the physical toll the game was taking on his body.
I owe a sincere thank you to the entire @WBSPenguins and @penguins organization, including the incredible fans. This wasn’t when or how I wanted to go out, but will have a lot of good memories to look back on. Thank you and cheers! pic.twitter.com/yId6uh8nBc
— Zach Trotman (@Ztrotman4) June 20, 2021
The 30-year-old defenseman had been with the Penguins organization for the past four seasons, spending a majority of playing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the team’s minor league club.
In his announcement, Trotman noted that stepping away from the game isn't what he wants to do, but that his body 'can't handle the beating anymore.'
Trotman was drafted in the 7th round in 2010 by Boston, spending many years in the Bruins organization before signing with the Penguins as a free-agent in 2017.