CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 30-year-old defenseman had been with the Penguins organization for the past four seasons, spending a majority of playing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the team's minor league club. 
Filed Under:NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports, Zach Trotman

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zach Trotman spent the past several years in the Penguins organization, and now, he’s deciding to hang up his skates.

READ MORE: Ohio Twp. Police Officer And His K9 Help Rescue Missing Man Who Fell Down Hillside

Trotman announced on social media on Saturday that he was stepping away from hockey due to the physical toll the game was taking on his body.

The 30-year-old defenseman had been with the Penguins organization for the past four seasons, spending a majority of playing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the team’s minor league club.

In his announcement, Trotman noted that stepping away from the game isn’t what he wants to do, but that his body ‘can’t handle the beating anymore.’

MORE NEWS: Part Of East Carson Street To Close During Vice President Kamala Harris' Visit To Pittsburgh

Trotman was drafted in the 7th round in 2010 by Boston, spending many years in the Bruins organization before signing with the Penguins as a free-agent in 2017.