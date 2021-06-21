JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say four people have been found dead in an Ohio home.
The Jackson Township Police Department said in a news release that the four people were found dead Sunday afternoon.
Officers are investigating the deaths as a domestic dispute that turned violent.
Police do not believe anyone else was involved.
Police say no other information will be released until the families are notified.
