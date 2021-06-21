By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Allegheny River.
According to police, boaters informed police of a body in the water near the 40th Street Bridge around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
River Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body of a man.
Police are investigating.
The cause and the manner of the death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.