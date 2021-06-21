CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Homicide investigators have been called to the scene. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Allegheny River.

According to police, boaters informed police of a body in the water near the 40th Street Bridge around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

River Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body of a man.

Police are investigating.

The cause and the manner of the death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

