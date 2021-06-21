By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler VA will offer free Creative Art Workshops for veterans this summer.
The classes begin July 8 with “Painting from the HeART.”
Other workshops include pottery, ceramics and water color painting.
Here is the list of free workshops:
• Painting from the HeART – July 8 at 6 p.m., July 15 at 2 p.m., and July 22 at 10 a.m.
• Painting from the HeART for Women Veterans – Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
• Pottery – Step 1 on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and Step 2 on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
• Ceramics – Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Watercolor Painting – Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Those who attend are encouraged to submit their art to the local Creative Arts Festival in September, and first place winners will go on to compete in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
Seats are limited, so you should register as soon as possible. Call this number to do so: 878-271-6484
Additional updates will be posted on the Butler VA Health Care System's Facebook page.
Click here for more information on the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.