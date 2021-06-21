By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major construction project is underway along a busy Pittsburgh road — and the work will be ongoing for nearly three months.

The ramp to the Highland Park Bridge from Rt. 28 will be closed for 83 days, potentially causing major headaches for thousands of drivers.

Drivers may want to give themselves some extra time to navigate the new route that they’ll have to take until at least September.

For those driving north on Route 28, the Exit 6 ramp to the Highland Park Bridge is closed.

PennDOT says crews will be making repairs on the concrete, steel, drainage, and more.

PennDOT provided two detours — one goes through Sharpsburg on Main Street.

Some employees who work on that street say it will be tough to get around, but they hope it brings in more customers.

“Well, I hope when people are stuck in traffic, they’ll stop in and get a cold one,” said Karen Iezzi, of Krazy Karen’s Cafe & Galleria.

PennDOT says drivers can take take the R.D. Fleming Bridge, which is exit 5A, and travel through Sharpsburg on Main Street.

Drivers will also have the option of going past the closed ramp and take exit 8 that leads to Fox Chapel Road.

From there, taking Route 28 Southbound will lead you to the Highland Park Bridge exit on the left-hand side of the road.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest on all road conditions.