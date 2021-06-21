By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Klein Tools is voluntarily recalling its non-contact voltage testers because of an electrical shock risk.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “on/off button” can stay “on,” causing it to work improperly.
It may show there is no “live voltage” when there really is.
At least one person has been shocked.
The testers were sold at Home Depot and other stores.
Anyone who has the affected voltage tester should stop using it and contact the company for a free replacement.
