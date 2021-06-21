CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Consumer Product Safety Commission, Electrical Shock, Recalls

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Klein Tools is voluntarily recalling its non-contact voltage testers because of an electrical shock risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “on/off button” can stay “on,” causing it to work improperly.

It may show there is no “live voltage” when there really is.

(Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

At least one person has been shocked.

The testers were sold at Home Depot and other stores.

Anyone who has the affected voltage tester should stop using it and contact the company for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website here.