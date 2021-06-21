By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 744 new Coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths over the past four days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,210,469 cases and 27,570 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 441 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 99 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,436,528 total vaccine doses have been administered and 5,248,430 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 74.5% of Pennsylvania’s entire population has received the first dose.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

The Department of Health says the mask mandate will be lifted on June 28, or sooner if 70% of adults are fully vaccinated before then.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are more than 4,719,185 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,957 cases among residents and 15,523 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,341 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,963 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

