By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 31 new Coronavirus cases, but no additional deaths in the last 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 25 are confirmed and six are probable cases.

There have been 7,250 total hospitalizations and 101,780 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,974.

This is the COVID-19 Update for June 21, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 31 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 25 are confirmed cases and six (6) are probable cases. There were no new deaths reported. pic.twitter.com/ifqWkMJ9IA READ MORE: How To Shop Smart As Amazon Prime Days Get Underway — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 21, 2021

Since March 14, 2020 there have been 101,780 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 7,250 hospitalizations and 1,974 deaths. For information on cases, testing and outcomes, visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 21, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: