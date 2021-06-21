CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 31 new Coronavirus cases, but no additional deaths in the last 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 25 are confirmed and six are probable cases.

There have been 7,250 total hospitalizations and 101,780 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,974.

