By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s National Night Out will be held in August.
The annual event is a community building campaign for neighborhoods and cities across the country to host block parties and more.
National Night Out 2021 will be held on Tuesday, August 3.
NNO is a community-building campaign where neighborhoods across the nation host various events with visits from public safety personnel.
Learn more and register your event by Tuesday, July 27 ➡️ https://t.co/8byOCsMkz3 pic.twitter.com/g7eVEbi7SP
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 21, 2021
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says this year’s event is set for Aug. 3.
For more information, visit this link.