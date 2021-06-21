CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, National Night Out, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s National Night Out will be held in August.

The annual event is a community building campaign for neighborhoods and cities across the country to host block parties and more.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says this year’s event is set for Aug. 3.

For more information, visit this link.