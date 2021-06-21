By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, a front will move through and bring widespread rain and storms in the afternoon.READ MORE: American Airlines Canceling Hundreds Of Flights In Part Due To Labor Shortages
It will be hot and muggy in the mid-80’s.
There is the possibility for some of the storms to be severe with gusty wind damaging wind as the main threat.
Once the front passes on Tuesday we cool down significantly into the upper 60’s.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Set To Arrive For First Visit To Pittsburgh
We dry out Tuesday afternoon and will be sunny for the rest of the work week.
Temperatures will quickly rebound as well — into the 70’s Wednesday and then into the 80’s Thursday and Friday.
The weekend brings back rain and storms chances with highs in the mid 70’s.MORE NEWS: I-79 Reopens Following Late Night Crash
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.