By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, a front will move through and bring widespread rain and storms in the afternoon.

It will be hot and muggy in the mid-80’s.

There is the possibility for some of the storms to be severe with gusty wind damaging wind as the main threat.

Once the front passes on Tuesday we cool down significantly into the upper 60’s.

We dry out Tuesday afternoon and will be sunny for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will quickly rebound as well — into the 70’s Wednesday and then into the 80’s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend brings back rain and storms chances with highs in the mid 70’s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.