PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The cheers echoed across the room as Vice President Kamala Harris walked into the Brookline Recreation Center.

During her visit on Monday, she was met by Pittsburghers of all ages.

“For her to be able to have that exposure to our nation’s first female vice president is priceless,” said Michael Quatrini.

Quatrini’s 4-year-old daughter Stella will forever remember getting the chance to talk to the vice president. An opportunity that ties into Harris’s trip to discuss child policy.

“The American Rescue Plan will lift half of America’s children out of poverty,” said VP Harris.

Harris said that’s mainly due to the increased tax credit, which will put more money in more families’ pockets in monthly installments.

“You recognize the challenges of families that are barely holding it together and then you treat the issue in the context of the whole. So for the work we’ve done with the American Rescue Plan, it will include here in Pennsylvania benefitting 140,000 children,” Harris said.

Some Republican lawmakers agree with the increased tax credit but wanted restrictions in place to separate working parents from non-working parents.

For Quatrini, he believes it will benefit everyone after a tough year.

“With the vice president talking about it being on a month-to-month basis, the consistency of those payments showing up is a budget-changer for people and it’s that thin line of having enough each month and getting water each month is going to make a big change,” Quatrini said.

Harris’s big message to the public was to make sure if you are eligible that you will receive that tax credit. If you don’t know if you are signed up, you can click here for more information.