PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making her first trip to Pittsburgh today.

Drivers will need to remain patient today, giving themselves some extra time or finding alternative routes to get around during the Vice President’s visit.

As for the visit itself, details about the Vice President’s visit have been limited, but there has been a lot of talk lately about infrastructure.

Republicans and Democrats have been back and forth on the cost and what should really be focused on.

Vice President Harris will be joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

This will be Vice President Harris’ first visit to Pittsburgh.

There are some streets that will be completely closed within the city due to this visit, while there will also be rolling closures as the motorcade moves around the area.

East Carson Street will be closed between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Public Safety officials say they will keep people informed on social media when streets reopens and when the motorcade passes through different areas.

Stay with KDKA for continuing coverage of the Vice President’s arrival in our later newscasts and throughout the day.