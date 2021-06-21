BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Remember, honor and teach — that is the mission for Wreaths Across America.

“People in the U.S., especially right now, need to understand the importance of the military and what our veterans have done for us,” said Stefan Brann, ambassador for Wreaths Across America.

Brann and fellow ambassador Jennifer Merrill have spent the past 21 days driving an education exhibit throughout the East Coast as part of a national tour. They stopped in Butler for the first time on Monday.

The mobile museum was stationed in the Sam’s Club parking lot to educate visitors about military members. They partnered with the General Richard Butler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We want people to be aware that our freedom is not free,” said Donna Croft, who is the NSDAR vice-regent. “Veterans serve our country and they die for us so we could have the freedoms we enjoy so much.”

Not only did visitors learn about the sacrifices veterans made, but they learned about the organization’s history. They also have a pinning ceremony to welcome home Vietnam vets.

“When I get done doing the ceremony, they say it’s been 50 years since someone said, ‘Thank you,’” said Brann. “A lot of them break down in tears.”

The NSDAR also hopes this will encourage residents to pay tribute in the North Side Cemetery.

“I hope they will participate in our ceremony in December,” said Croft. “I hope they will learn a little about Wreaths Across America and purchase wreaths to honor our veterans.”

Wreaths Across American’s next stop is Pittston, promising to travel all over U.S. soil to show all that was done overseas.