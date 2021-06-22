GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators say an online dispute led to gunfire over the weekend in Greensburg.

A 17-year-old young man is now facing attempted homicide charges following the shooting on Father’s Day.

Greensburg police say Jaron Haten-McCoy started shooting at a couple as they walked to their home at the Eastmont Estates Apartments on Sunday. The two ran inside and return fire, according to police.

According to police, the couple had just bought two guns to replace two allegedly stolen earlier from their apartment.

“They had firearms in a bag and retreated into the stairwell and they returned fire,” said Capt. Shawm Denning with the Greensburg police.

Children were playing nearby and there were also kids in the building as the shooting happened.

During the shootout, investigators say a 16-year-old with Haten-McCoy was shot in the hand and leg.

As for Haten-McCoy, police say he ditched his weapon, which officials are now looking for. But law enforcement said the weapon is likely one of the ones stolen from the couple because the 17-year-old is also a suspect in a burglary at their apartment.

Police said the victims were likely being shot at with their own guns.

“Any type of dispute seems to escalate to something higher. It’s sad and unnecessary,” Denning said.

Haten-McCoy faces three counts of attempted homicide. The 16-year-old who was with him is also facing charges.