ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Chilling video shows a man climbing through the first-floor window of an apartment in Beaver County on Monday night.

Two girls, ages 3 and 4, were asleep in their beds as the man got into the room.

“It scares me. The fact that my kids could have been kidnapped, killed, taken from me,” said their mother.

The mother wanted to remain anonymous but is sharing her story so other people in the community are aware of what is going on.

She said she knew something wasn’t right when she got up in the morning.

“I walked into the girls’ room. Their light was out, the lamp was lit. It was all unplugged like it was pulled from the plug and the window was wide open and the fan was out,” she told KDKA’s Amy Wadas.

Sure enough, the video shows a man moving the fan from the window. He then reaches over and shuts off the lamp. Not long after that, a man climbs through the window, and the surveillance camera goes out.

Police said they’re looking for one man, but the mom thinks there two men are involved.

“There’s one guy putting the fan through the window and taking it out the window and trying to unscrew the light. And then there’s the man coming through the window,” she said.

After she and her fiancé saw this video, they took action.

“We have to look all over the place. We have extra locks now, the security system is up. We are upgrading everything,” she said.

The extra measures will help give them some peace of mind, but the mother said the feeling of being violated doesn’t go away, especially for her two girls.

“They’re not leaving our sides at all,” she said. “I just want them to be found because I don’t want nobody else to go through this.”

Police don’t think this family was targeted. The chief said they’ve received at least two other reports of someone peeping through windows of other homes in Rochester, and law enforcement thinks they could all be related.

Investigators have some leads in this case. This mom says the only thing stolen was an iPhone.