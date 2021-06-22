By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a young man suspected in several armed robbery incidents around the area has been taken into custody in the state of Indiana.

The suspect, 21-year-old Miambo Maombi of Boise, Idaho, is not only facing a list of charges here in Western Pennsylvania, but also Ohio and now Indiana as well.

According to Allegheny County Police, Maombi was arrested last Wednesday by Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop in Indiana.

Here in Pittsburgh, police say Maombi is the suspect in armed robberies at the 7-Eleven on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard in Castle Shannon and a 7-Eleven in South Fayette Township. Both happened in the early morning hours of June 9.

Investigators say during the robbery in Castle Shannon the clerk and customers were forced to the ground and the suspect made off with money from the register and their wallets.

Police say Maombi is also suspected in robberies at a Domino’s Pizza in Robinson Township on June 7 and the Domino’s Pizza in West View on June 6.

In Ohio, investigators are charging Maombi with robbery and kidnapping counts.

Police say he’s the suspect in similar robbery incidents in Niles and Hubbard, Ohio.

Maombi is behind bars in Indiana in the Hendricks County Jail while he awaits extradition to Ohio. Allegheny County Police say they are working with law enforcement in several states, including FBI Cleveland, to determine additional charges.

They are asking anyone with information on Maombi to call them on the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).