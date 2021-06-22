By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 177 new Coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,210,646 cases and 27,604 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 406 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 93 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,456,968 total vaccine doses have been administered and 5,260,302 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 59% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 74.5% of Pennsylvania’s entire population has received the first dose.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

The Department of Health says the mask mandate will be lifted on June 28.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are more than 4,725,111 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,964 cases among residents and 15,529 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,341 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,972 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/22/21 at 12:00 am):

• 177 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 1,210,646 total cases statewide

• 27,604 deaths statewide

• 11,456,968 doses of vaccine have been administered (as of 6/22/21) More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 22, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: