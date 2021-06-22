CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
K9 officer Bobbie worked with the department for six years.
Filed Under:K9 Bobbie, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh City School Police, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A K9 officer that served with the Pittsburgh City School Police Department has died.

READ MORE: Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Calling For New Class Of Deacons

K9 officer Bobbie worked with the department for six years.

READ MORE: Police Discover Ecstasy Pills Following Duquesne Traffic Stop

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh City School Police)

He retired in January.

MORE NEWS: Missing Teenagers Justice Navarro And Hannah Page May Be In The Pittsburgh Area

K9 Bobbie spent the past few months with his handler, Officer Dante Borghini and his family.