By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A K9 officer that served with the Pittsburgh City School Police Department has died.
K9 officer Bobbie worked with the department for six years.
He retired in January.
K9 Bobbie spent the past few months with his handler, Officer Dante Borghini and his family.