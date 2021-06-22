By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Many communities are left with a flood of concern after flash flooding forced many people to escape to higher ground on Monday night.

One of those areas is in Shaler Township.

A section of Seavey Road was supposed to be closed through the morning rush hour, but the roadway is clear and has been reopened.

Yesterday’s thunderstorms caused major flooding throughout the area.

A section of Seavey Road between Elbe Drive and Soose Road was forced to close, with drivers needing to take a detour.

Several residents say this happens every time there is a storm.

The Shaler Township Police Chief says the road was recently repaved, but it continues to flood.

He says PennDOT engineers believe the problem stems from the Seavey Shopping Center that sits along the street.

PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan says “this is a problem with a privately owned pipe that is either blocked or failing. The department notified the property owner.”

Penndot response to problems on SeaveyRd. Shaler Twp: “There is not a set timeframe. However, with multiple flooding problems we obviously want it fixed sooner rather than later. Our maintenance staff is checking to see if the property owner has responded.”@KDKA pic.twitter.com/JN1SypTcYj — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) June 22, 2021

Cowan says there is not a set timeframe as to when the pipe needs to be repaired, but with several flooding issues, they hope the problem is fixed sooner rather than later.