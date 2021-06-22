By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors and safety experts are demonstrating just how dangerous fireworks can be ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The UPMC Mercy Burn Center and Pittsburgh Public Safety teamed with the Burn Prevention Network to provide a fireworks safety lesson.

Despite the pandemic and far fewer celebrations, last year, Pennsylvania saw more than 15,000 burn injuries related to fireworks.

If you do plan on setting off fireworks, never let young children play or light fireworks, including sparklers. They can burn at 2,000 degrees.

“Every year we see significant facial and hand injuries, even a small injury in those area can affect a patient for the rest of their lives,” UPMC Mercy Burn Center Medical Director Dr. Jenny Ziembicki said.

Never try to re-light or pick up a firework that is malfunctioning and have a fire extinguisher, bucket of water or hose nearby just in case.

Another reminder from safety officials, it’s illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of any building.