PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break on Monday sent water and debris shooting into a Pittsburgh business.

The owner of Peace Love & Little Donuts said the construction of the Strip District Terminal hasn’t been easy on current business owners. A video posted to its Facebook page shows only more trouble for the business.

“The pressure was absolutely incredible in that water main,” said Ron Razete, owner of Peace, Love & Little Donuts. “So the water came flying out along with gravel and dirt.”

The enormous surge of water and debris was incredibly destructive to the shop, leaving a mess on everything in its path.

Razete said a contractor was digging under the street and accidentally hit a 16-inch water main. Razete says the main began spraying gallons of water and rocks in the direction of the upper windows of the donut shop, blasting out the glass.

The owner of Skybox saw it all happen from next door.

“The water line just shot rocks all the way up against the building as if it were coming out of a rifle. It just sounded like gunshots hitting everything, glass breaking, people just trying to run to get out of the way,” said Robert Jackson.

Skybox had damaged to its signs, and all the businesses lost water for a time. But the donut shop’s owner said considering the accident, he’s glad no one was hurt. There were two customers and employees inside when this happened.

Razete said the donut shop had its best month of business in May in more than two years. It will be months until the shop can get back up and running.