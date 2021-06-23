CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say someone fired at least 12 shots into a car the victims were in.By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Drive-By Shooting, Jennifer Borrasso, Local TV, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Aliquippa on Wednesday.

Law enforcement is on the scene of the shooting in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Police say someone fired at least 12 shots into a car the victims were in.

Both men were rushed to the hospital. They were conscious.

No word on any suspects.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos from the area.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Jennifer Borrasso