By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Aliquippa on Wednesday.

Law enforcement is on the scene of the shooting in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Police say someone fired at least 12 shots into a car the victims were in.

Police say someone fired at least 12 shots into this grey Nissan Altima. Two people were inside the car. This happened in the 1100 block of Main Street near the Aliquippa Police Station.

Both men were rushed to the hospital. They were conscious.

No word on any suspects.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos from the area.

