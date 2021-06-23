(CBS) – Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series Behind The Music, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+.

Behind The Music returns with brand-new episodes plus a selection of the best of the original series vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with new one-on-one artist interviews. Artists and air dates confirmed for the first installment include:

● Ricky Martin: July 29

● LL Cool J: July 29

● Huey Lewis: August 5

● Busta Rhymes: August 12

● Duran Duran: August 19

● New Kids On The Block: August 26

● Bret Michaels: September 2

● Fat Joe: September 9

The second half of the season will feature the previously announced Jennifer Lopez episode, as well as other superstar names to be released at a later date. The series joins several new additions to the Paramount+ slate of music docuseries, including Dave Grohl’s From Cradle To Stage and a library of some of the most influential and storied music franchises such as Unplugged and Storytellers.