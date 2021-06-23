By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Elton John is coming to Pittsburgh.
The final dates for the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” have been released, and the legendary star will make a tour stop at PNC Park on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Sir Elton is coming to PNC Park!
Sir Elton is coming to PNC Park!

🎟: https://t.co/DFurfCJNCT pic.twitter.com/x0QsOwIb5H
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 23, 2021
Tickets go on sale for the concert starting on Wednesday, June 30, but there are various presale dates as well.
John will start his final tour in Europe and make his way to North America by July 2022.