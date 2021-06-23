CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The artist has said the tour will be his last as a performer.
Filed Under:Elton John, Local News, Pittsburgh News, PNC Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Elton John is coming to Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped Under A Shed In South Park Township

The final dates for the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” have been released, and the legendary star will make a tour stop at PNC Park on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Tickets go on sale for the concert starting on Wednesday, June 30, but there are various presale dates as well.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Businessman Ty Ballou Wants To Make A Play To Buy Pirates

John will start his final tour in Europe and make his way to North America by July 2022.