CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Double Eagle Steakhouse will have two floors of seating for guests.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Union Trust Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dining option will return to Downtown Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped Under A Shed In South Park Township

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is scheduled to reopen in September of next year at the Union Trust Building.

READ MORE: GOP Voting Law Bill Clears State House Amid Wolf Veto Threat

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, its parent company and the building’s owner have settled a lawsuit.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Businessman Ty Ballou Wants To Make A Play To Buy Pirates

The high-end steakhouse will reopen with two floors of dining connected by a restored marble staircase.