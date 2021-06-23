By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dining option will return to Downtown Pittsburgh.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is scheduled to reopen in September of next year at the Union Trust Building.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, its parent company and the building's owner have settled a lawsuit.
The high-end steakhouse will reopen with two floors of dining connected by a restored marble staircase.