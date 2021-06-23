By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) — The City of Monessen will host a Fourth of July parade.
It will be the first held in at least 10 years.
They will line up at the Monessen boat launch, then march down Eastgate Avenue and Monongahela Street through downtown and then end at 10th Street and Donner Avenue.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on July 4.