CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

READ MORE: Man Dies After Falling From Roof Of Building On South Park Fairground

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says all 21 are confirmed.

There have been 7,251 total hospitalizations and 101,801 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,976.

The two newly-reported deaths were patients in the 65+ age group.

MORE NEWS: Police: 1 Dead, Another Wounded After Shooting At Allegheny Commons East

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: