By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Sandcastle is hosting this year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival.

The festival will run from September 10 through September 12.

Some of this year’s performers include Gaelic Storm, We Banjo Three and Screaming Orphans.

And on top of all the entertainment, there will be lots of Irish food.