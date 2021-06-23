By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Sandcastle is hosting this year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival.READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped Under A Shed In South Park Township
The festival will run from September 10 through September 12.READ MORE: GOP Voting Law Bill Clears State House Amid Wolf Veto Threat
Some of this year’s performers include Gaelic Storm, We Banjo Three and Screaming Orphans.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Businessman Ty Ballou Wants To Make A Play To Buy Pirates
And on top of all the entertainment, there will be lots of Irish food.