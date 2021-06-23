By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are looking at sunny skies for a few days with temperatures quickly rebounding.

It will be mid 70s today then 80s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows warm back to the 60s as well.

The weekend brings back rain and storm chances, but they will mainly be isolated at first. It will be hot in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a better chance for storms.

They will likely be scattered on and off through the day. Temperatures stay warm in the mid 80s.

