By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A jury has found Sheldon Jeter guilty of first degree homicide in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.

Deliberations have been ongoing since Tuesday evening.

#BREAKING A jury has found Sheldon Jeter Jr. GUILTY for first degree homicide in the shooting death of Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa. @kdka — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 23, 2021

Jeter is accused of shooting and killing his friend Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa last year.

The jury asked two questions during their first few hours of deliberations on Tuesday evening.

One was related to the evidence and testimony about the ballistics report, which the judge denied. The other was for reviewing surveillance video, which the jury did for about 15 minutes.

The prosecution wrapped their case on Monday and the defense presented their case on Tuesday without putting Jeter on the stand.

The prosecution’s main point in closing arguments on Tuesday was that the two men were together and Jeter was the last one to see Pugh alive.

The defense’s rebuttal was that there is no motive, the two were seen laughing together on the surveillance video, and there is no evidence that shows Jeter was in fact the last person to see Pugh alive.

Jeter is also a central figure in the Rachael DelTondo homicide case.

DelTondo was shot to death on Mother’s Day of 2018 in front of her parents’ Aliquippa home. DelTondo was alleged to have had a romantic connection to Jeter while he was a teenager, none of which was brought up in any testimony in front of the jury in this case.

Stay with KDKA for updates from Nicole Ford who is monitoring the trial at the Beaver County Courthouse.