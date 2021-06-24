CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The lawsuit was filed with the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.
Abby Lee Miller, American Airlines, Lawsuit, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News

KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is suing American Airlines and Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the Tribune Review, Miller claims that in 2019, employees dropped her as they moved her from one wheelchair to another.

The former Dance Moms star filed the lawsuit yesterday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

It includes claims for negligence and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.