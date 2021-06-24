By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Massachusetts man is headed to trial in Beaver County. He is accused of strangling his own father after the elderly man fell victim to a scam.

The preliminary hearing for Michael Miklaucic was held in a Beaver County courtroom on Thursday afternoon. He did not appear in person.

He is accused of strangling his father after his dad got caught up in a scam and lost a substantial amount of money.

John Miklaucic, 83, was found dead in his New Sewickley Township home in March.

During the hearing, the 911 call that Michael made after his father’s death was expected to be presented in court. During the call, police say Michael told the dispatcher that his father was dead and he was responsible for his father’s death.

Back in March, Miklaucic came to Beaver County from his home in Massachusetts to try and help his father get out of a Publisher’s clearing House scam.

His dad had already lost a substantial amount of money.

Police say when they were questioning Miklaucic, he told them he did it to protect his dad from the humiliation he might face.

However, police say at no time did he show any remorse for strangling his father.

Miklaucic is facing charges of criminal homicide and strangulation.