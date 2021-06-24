By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dining option will return to Downtown Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Pa. Senate Unanimously Passes 'Free The Lemonade Stands' Bill
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is scheduled to reopen in September of next year at the Union Trust Building.READ MORE: UPMC Looking For Children Ages 6 Months Through 12 Years To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, its parent company and the building’s owner have settled a lawsuit.MORE NEWS: Pa. House Of Representatives Votes For Banning ‘Vaccine Passports,’ Limiting Health Secretary
The high-end steakhouse will reopen with two floors of dining connected by a restored marble staircase.