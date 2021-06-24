CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Derry’s former mayor, Kevin Gross, has been acquitted of all charges.

Gross was accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in a Westmoreland County Park.

Police said Gross pulled out the gun after his son got into a scuffle with an older boy back in 2019.

Gross testified that he believed a knife was involved.

The Tribune-Review reports jurors found Gross not guilty of all charges, including simple assault.