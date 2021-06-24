By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Derry’s former mayor, Kevin Gross, has been acquitted of all charges.READ MORE: Pa. Senate Unanimously Passes 'Free The Lemonade Stands' Bill
Gross was accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in a Westmoreland County Park.READ MORE: UPMC Looking For Children Ages 6 Months Through 12 Years To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Police said Gross pulled out the gun after his son got into a scuffle with an older boy back in 2019.
Gross testified that he believed a knife was involved.MORE NEWS: Pa. House Of Representatives Votes For Banning ‘Vaccine Passports,’ Limiting Health Secretary
The Tribune-Review reports jurors found Gross not guilty of all charges, including simple assault.