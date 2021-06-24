CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting in the Hill District Thursday morning.

Police say it happened along Beford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

According to Public Safety officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

“When officers arrived, they were directed to a female with a gunshot to the leg,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Assistant Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews said. “Medics transported her to the hospital in stable condition. Right now, the investigation is ongoing.”

Police have not yet released an details on suspects.