By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania kids will be able to start a lemonade stand without worries, thanks to a bill heading to Governor Wolf’s desk.READ MORE: UPMC Looking For Children Ages 6 Months Through 12 Years To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
The State Senate unanimously passed a bill called “Free the Lemonade Stands.”READ MORE: Pa. House Of Representatives Votes For Banning ‘Vaccine Passports,’ Limiting Health Secretary
It gives kids an exemption from permits and licenses if they are running a temporary stand.MORE NEWS: Former Derry Mayor Accused Of Pulling Gun On Teens Acquitted Of All Charges
Even if they do it in a residential area, they would not have to be concerned.