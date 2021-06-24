CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The long-awaited remodel and modernization of Pittsburgh International Airport has officially gotten final approval.

According to Pittsburgh International Airport, the airlines serving the airport have given their full approval for the Terminal Modernization Program.

The full remodel is a $1.39 billion project.

Airport officials say groundbreaking will be held this fall. The aim to finish construction by the end of 2024 with a grand opening set for early 2025.

