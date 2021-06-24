By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The long-awaited remodel and modernization of Pittsburgh International Airport has officially gotten final approval.
According to Pittsburgh International Airport, the airlines serving the airport have given their full approval for the Terminal Modernization Program.
The full remodel is a $1.39 billion project.
The future of travel is here! Airlines have given final approval for construction of a terminal that will provide modern, cost-efficient facilities centered on tech, innovation and sustainability. Groundbreaking set for fall 2021 and opening in early 2025.
Airport officials say groundbreaking will be held this fall. The aim to finish construction by the end of 2024 with a grand opening set for early 2025.
