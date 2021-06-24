By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s public safety director says they will be announcing new initiatives over the next few weeks aimed at reducing the recent rise in gun violence and violent crime.

Director Wendall Hissrich, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert along with ATF officials and the Center for Victims discussed the need for changes during a news conference Thursday morning.

It was held on the heels of an announcement Wednesday from President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on strategies on gun and crime prevention nationally.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says homicides have increased by more than 50% in 2021. Also, non-fatal shootings are up more than 20%.

“No zone or street is immune. We are losing loved ones to this violence. You shouldn’t have a 6-year-old shot in a car, a 15-year-old shot multiple times in front of his house. We need to fix this. This is our town, this is our home,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Public Safety Director Wendall Hissrich says he hopes with a team approach they will be able to solve some problems. There are members of federal agencies here to help “put an end to the daily violence we are seeing.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/01bAXAEir0 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 24, 2021

Hissrich says he is hopeful that a team approach will help with problem solving. He has also brought in federal authorities to help with the planning and changes.

That includes a new Firearms Trafficking Unit, which public safety officials say will work with Pittsburgh Police and the ATF.

There will be two special agents and an intel specialist, the Special Agent in Charge for ATF in Pittsburgh said. The primary goal is to reduce the flow of guns in the city and reduce victims of crime.

“All those numbers you heard, those are families. Families left behind by violence,” said one mother who lost a child to gun violence in the city. “We are seeing the end result, we need to look at where it started.”

“All those numbers you heard, those are families. Families left behind by violence. We are seeing the end result, we need to look at where it started.” -Mother who lost her son to gun violence 20 years ago this week @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZQMbWDXsOL — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 24, 2021

Stay with KDKA for more on this story from Nicole Ford at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.