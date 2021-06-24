PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bit of a warmer start today in the 50s across much of the area but still a touch cooler than normal.
We'll zoom up to the mid-80s today under sunny skies with a touch more humidity in the air but still a pleasant day ahead.
Lows tonight in the lower 60s under clear skies give way to another sunny day Friday with highs soaring into the upper 80s.
The heat and humidity return for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and close to 90 Sunday and a chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm starting Saturday.
