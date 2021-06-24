By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recently retired anchor Stacy Smith will be the recipient of the 2021 NATAS Mid-Atlantic Board of Governors Award.
The award honors those with significant and long careers in broadcasting.
Former KDKA-TV anchor Patrice King Brown and Fred Rogers have received the award in the past.
Stacy retired from the station late last month after 38 years with KDKA-TV and 50 total years spent in the broadcast industry.
Another longtime and recently retired anchor and reporter with KDKA-TV will also be recognized.
Brenda Waters, who retired from KDKA-TV in May of last year, will be among the 2021 Class inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Chapter’s Silver Circle Society.
The Silver Circle recognizes people for outstanding service in broadcasting for a minimum of 25 years with the majority of that time spent in the Mid-Atlantic Chapter.
The veteran reporters and anchors will be honored at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards in September.
We wish congratulations to Brenda and Stacy!