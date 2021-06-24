PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Black Music Festival is underway.

It features a jam-packed schedule with performers and more than 60 vendors. All four days of the festival feature something different, including Thursday’s Jazz theme, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Legendary saxophonist and Jazz musician Gerald Albright helped kick off the festivities Thursday at Point State Park.

Not only was he celebrating the recent success of the second single off his new EP, but he was also happy to be celebrating Black music in Pittsburgh.

“Black music is what we do. And it’s the common thread for our people and people around the globe and we’re gonna keep pushing it,” Albright said.

Albright typically stops in Pittsburgh once a year. But Thursday was the first time connecting with his West Coast band in over 15 months, so the return to Pittsburgh was also a family reunion for him.

“When I drove in yesterday, I was reminded of how beautiful the city is,” he said. “So I’m just embracing the moment of being here.”