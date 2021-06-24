By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have released offensive lineman David DeCastro.
The team announced the news on Thursday. DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
He played in 125 games with the Black and Gold, starting all but six of those games.
“David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us,” General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David’s consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career.”
DeCastro has made the Pro Bowl every season since 2015. He was also named a first-team All-Pro twice.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the move saves the Steelers $8.75 million.
