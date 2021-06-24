CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers said that the NFL's COVID-19 protocols prevented them from welcoming fans at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they will not be holding their 2021 Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

The Steelers organization says that the NFL denied their plan to hold the training camp there due to their COVID-19 protocols.

The summer training camp will be held at Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in July.

The Steelers say that they have plans to host fans at training camp practices at Heinz Field and will elaborate on how they will make that happen once their practice schedule is finalized.

The Steelers organization plans to return to Latrobe for their traditional summer training camp in 2022.