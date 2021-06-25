By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 36 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death in the last 48 hours.READ MORE: Pitt Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines For Students
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 17 are confirmed and 19 are probable cases.READ MORE: Loaded Gun Found In Baby Stroller At Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
There have been 7,252 total hospitalizations and 101,837 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,977.MORE NEWS: Pa. Health Department To Lift Universal Masking Order On June 28
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: