The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 36 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death in the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 17 are confirmed and 19 are probable cases.

There have been 7,252 total hospitalizations and 101,837 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,977.

