By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling 10 feet off a garage roof in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.READ MORE: West Virginia Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing 77-Year-Old Woman
Pittsburgh Public Safety said first responders dispatched after a 911 call Friday for a child not breathing on the 3100 block of Frederick Street around 6:30 p.m.READ MORE: State Senate Approves Bill Allowing Local Police To Catch Speeding Drivers With Radar
When officials arrived, they located the boy, who had a head injury. Medics transported him to a local hospital.
Public Safety said an investigation revealed the boy climbed onto the roof and slipped when he tried to jump into a pool. He fell about 10 feet.MORE NEWS: 2 Adults, 2 Kids Wounded In Shooting On Highway In Ohio
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.